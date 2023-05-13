It is Derby time!

FC Dallas is in Austin tonight as they get ready to take on the Verde in the first matchup with the two Texan sides.

FC Dallas head coach Nico Estevez has picked his 11 for tonight’s game:

Changes from last week

This is a far cry from like lineup we saw on Wednesday night in Nashville. The big one seeing Alan Velasco back in the lineup after missing the last few games.

Geovane Jesus is also out for this game after picking up an injury recently

.

Who we could see in the second half

And even though that injury report had Nksoi Tafari and Paul Arriola, they’re both on the bench for this one. So that is good to see.

I also wouldn’t mind seeing Tsiki Ntsabeleng, Bernard Kamungo or Jose Mulato at some point in this one either. We’ll likely get to see Edwin Cerrillo and Sam Junqua in this one too.

Here is what Austin is working with

Catch the game on Apple. Join us on our Notes to discuss it.