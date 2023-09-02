Photo via MikeBrooks

FC Dallas is back out on the field tonight as they host Atlanta United for the first time since 2018.

Both teams are coming off losses in the midweek as FC Dallas was down a man for nearly 80 minutes after Maarten Paes was sent off for a handball in their 2-1 loss at St. Louis CITY SC. Atlanta went up early on an Edwin Mosquera goal against FC Cincinnati before giving up two late goals to lose 2-1.

Following this game will be a FIFA break for next weekend, with both teams returning to the field on September 16.

FC Dallas Notes:

Key player for FC Dallas: Alan Velasco - The Argentine got a big-time call-up to the Argentina national team for this month’s World Cup qualifiers in South America. He needs to use that boost of good news for this game before the FIFA break.

Recent home run: FC Dallas has won 12 of its last 18 regular-season home matches (D3 L3), including winning three of the last four. Dallas has kept a clean sheet in all three of those wins and has allowed more than one goal only once in its last 21 home league matches dating back to the start of July 2022.

Recent games against Eastern Conference foes: FC Dallas has hosted Atlanta United just once, a 3-2 victory on Independence Day in 2018. Dating back to last season, Dallas has lost three of its last four home games against the Eastern Conference after having just two losses in its previous 39 home games against the conference (W24 D13).

Don’t just find one, get two: Since 2018, FC Dallas is 57-5-14 when scoring at least two goals.

Homegrown clock: In 2023, FC Dallas Homegrowns have played a total of 4,359 minutes and made 60 appearances.

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: Maarten Paes

Suspended after next yellow: none

Availability Report

Out: Tarik Scott (ACL/MCL - season-ending injury)

Questionable: none

On Loan: Colin Smith, Isaiah Parker

International duty: none

Atlanta United Notes:

Key player for Atlanta: Thiago Almada

We highlighted Almada in our scouting report of the Five Stripes, which you can read here:

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended on next yellow card: none

Availability Report

Out: Jamal Thiare (Visa), Ozzie Alonso (leg)

Questionable: none

International duty: none

How to watch

📅 Date: September 2, 2023

⚽️ Kickoff: 7:30 PM

🏟 Venue: Toyota Stadium

📺 Streaming: MLS Season Pass

💬 Gameday Social: #FCDvATL

☀️ Weather: 92, sunny