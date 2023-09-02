FC Dallas is back in action tonight as they host Atlanta United for the first time since the 2018 season.

Both teams have their lineups submitted, so let’s dive into what we’re working with on both sides.

Changes from the last match

Call it a 4-4-2 or call it a 4-2-3-1. Both will probably be true when it is all said and done. Either way, Jesus Ferreira is back in action after missing the last two games with COVID. He’ll be up top with Alan Velasco, who was on the bench Wednesday night in St. Louis. Hard to believe, but this is Ferreira’s first MLS start since June 11. He was out for the Gold Cup with the US national team; then the Leagues Cup happened before he missed the last two league games.

The four-man midfield sees the first starts for Liam Fraser and Asier Illarramendi. This is something we’ve seen before in the past when Edwin Cerrillo and Facundo Quignon were starting at the same time. On the wings sees both Bernard Kamungo and Paul Arriola return to the lineup after sitting on the bench Wednesday night in St. Louis.

The defense sees Geovane Jesus return to the wing, as well as Jose Martinez in the middle in place of Nkosi Tafari (not a bad of that, but we’ll deal with it).

And because Maarten Paes is suspended, Jimmy Maurer earned a start tonight.

Who we could see in the second half

There are still plenty of good options off the bench tonight for Nico Estevez. Sebastian Lletget and Paxton Pomykal seem like a good idea. I also wouldn’t be surprised if Quignon also comes off the bench if the club needs a defensive sub in the midfield.

I do think we’ll continue to see Eugene Ansah off the bench, as well as Dante Sealy.

Injury Report

OUT: Tarik Scott (season-ending injury), Maarten Paes (suspended)

Here is what Atlanta is working with

Atlanta is slow on the lineup card on social, so we’ll go with the league’s website version instead.

Catch the game on Apple.