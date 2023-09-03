Photo via FC Dallas

FC Dallas split points on Saturday night with Atlanta United in a 2-2 draw at Toyota Stadium.

FC Dallas got goals from Paul Arriola and Bernard Kamungo, while Atlanta found the back of the net with Saba Lobjanidze and Giorgos Giakoumakis.

The action got underway quickly as four minutes in, FC Dallas found the back of the net on a quick counterattack. Alan Velasco recovered the ball in his defensive end and quickly played Arriola up the field. Arriola passed it into the penalty box to Jesus Ferreira. He nearly lost the ball to Luis Abram but was able to play it back to Arriola, who scored his first goal of the 2023 season.

Ferreria nearly doubled the lead in the 38th minute, Velasco played a perfect ball in behind the Atlanta defense for Ferreira to run onto, but his right-footed attempt would hit the post.

Atlanta tied it up two minutes before halftime on a header from Giakoumakis. The Five Stripes got numbers forward, and Thiago Almada chipped in a curling ball over the Dallas defense, where Giakoumakis was able to tower over Sebastian Ibeagha and head the ball into the far post.

Atlanta doubled their lead in the 58th minute when Dallas gave up the ball in the midfield, where Santiago Sosa was able to pick it up and cross it to Lobjanidze, who took a touch around a Dallas defender before firing it into the far post past Jimmy Maurer.

FC Dallas tied it up four minutes later on Kamungo’s fourth goal of the season. FC Dallas defender Jose Martinez cleared the ball up the field where Atlanta keeper Brad Guzan was coming out to collect, but Kamungo put in the effort to beat Guzan and chip the veteran keeper for the goal.

FC Dallas nearly regained the lead in the 76th minute on a header from Marco Farfan. Ferreira found Farfan at the far post, but after a video review, it was determined that a Dallas player was offside.

Instant Reaction: If anything, this was an entertaining game to watch. A lot of back and forth from both sides though FC Dallas really had the better end of the chances on the night with several close attempts on goal. The finishing just wasn’t there to really put this game away when they had the chance to early on.

Now the club goes into the international break with a lot to think about before the final eight games of the season.

Man of the match: Give it to Kamungo for putting his body on the line like he did.

What’s next for FC Dallas: The club will go into the FIFA break next weekend and will return to action on Saturday, September 16, when they host the Seattle Sounders.