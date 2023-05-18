What we learned in FC Dallas' win over Vancouver
While Jesus Ferreira provided the magic, the rest of the team showed up enough to get three points.
FC Dallas’ win over the Vancouver Whitecaps on Wednesday night was a hard-earned three points for Nico Estevez’s side.
The win pushes Dallas into third place in the Western Conference, just two points back of leaders Seattle.
We’re going to do something a tad different from this game compared to our previous recap pieces. I jotted down some notes that I had from last night’s win, along with some thoughts on some players who are really starting to step up as the schedule is getting crazier.
Let’s dive in.
