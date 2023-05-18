Photo via FC Dallas

FC Dallas’ win over the Vancouver Whitecaps on Wednesday night was a hard-earned three points for Nico Estevez’s side.

The win pushes Dallas into third place in the Western Conference, just two points back of leaders Seattle.

We’re going to do something a tad different from this game compared to our previous recap pieces. I jotted down some notes that I had from last night’s win, along with some thoughts on some players who are really starting to step up as the schedule is getting crazier.

Let’s dive in.