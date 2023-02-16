FC Dallas unveils the Burn Baby Burn kit 🔥
The 2023 secondary kit is a throwback to 90’s Dallas Burn glory.
FC Dallas introduced its Burn Baby Burn Kit today, serving as the club’s secondary kit for the 2023 and 2024 MLS seasons.
The club is paying homage to its roots as one of Major League Soccer’s 10 founding franchises. The kit takes pride in the contributions and lasting influences of the Dallas Burn, its players and its staff have had on soccer in our com…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Big D Soccer to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.