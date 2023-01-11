FC Dallas unveils new kit sponsor with a partnership with Children’s Health and UT Southwestern Medical Center
UT Southwestern Medical Center’s logo will be displayed on the jerseys for North Texas SC, the FC Dallas MLS NEXT Academy, youth program.
The days of multilevel marketing companies being showcased on the front of a FC Dallas jersey are over. On Wednesday, FC Dallas, Children’s Health and UT Southwestern Medical Center announced a multi-year partnership that will see the North Texas-based health care systems become the exclusive health care and hospital partners of FC Dallas, North Texas S…
