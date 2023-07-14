Photo via US Soccer

Justin Che is heading back to Europe. FC Dallas announced on Friday that they have reached a transfer agreement with Brøndby IF of the Danish Superliga.

There isn’t an official word on what the transfer amount will be for Che or if there are any sell-on fees attached. But knowing FC Dallas, they will likely have worked out something like they did with Chris Richards and Ricardo Pepi.

The 19-year old is coming off a successful FIFA U-20 World Cup with the United States, where they reached the quarterfinals and lost to eventual champions Uruguay.

Che was FC Dallas’ 30th Homegrown signing back in 2020. The Richardson, Texas, native appeared in 15 games during the 2021 season for FC Dallas, starting 12 matches and providing three assists over his 1017 minutes. He made his Dallas debut on June 23, 2021, playing the full 90 minutes against LAFC.

This isn’t Che’s first time in Europe, as he was loaned to Bayern Munich II in 2021 following his rookie campaign before being loaned to TSG 1899 Hoffenheim for the 2022-23 campaigns.

What do you make of FC Dallas selling Che to a Danish club like Brondby? Disappointed he wasn’t willing to return to MLS? Let’s discuss it below.