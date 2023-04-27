The 2023 Lamar Hunt US Open Cup draw for the Round of 32 is set as FC Dallas enters the competition.

Based on last year’s end-of-year standings, FC Dallas was able to enter in the Round of 32. FC Dallas was placed into Group 2 following the previous rounds’ results last night across the country. In their group are fellow MLS rival Nashville SC and two USL-Championship sides, Memphis 901 and Birmingham Legion.

The draw wrapped up on Thursday afternoon, with FC Dallas placed on the road against Nashville. The game will be played either on Tuesday, May 9, or Wednesday, May 10 at Geodis Park. The final date and time are yet to be confirmed.

UPDATE: The game will be on Wednesday, May 10 at 7:30 pm.

The two sides have played six times in total, all in league play. Overall, Dallas is 2-1-3 against Nashville.