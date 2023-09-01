Photo via FC Dallas

The Wednesday night result in St. Louis didn’t go as planned for Nico Estevez and FC Dallas. The early red card to goalkeeper Maarten Paes forced Estevez to make an early change to how his team was going to handle the high-pressure attack that St. Louis CITY SC was throwing at them.

For nearly 70 minutes, it worked. Backup goalkeeper Jimmy Maurer managed to keep St. Louis at bay until the dam broke, and the hosts scored two quick goals to win that match 2-1.

Now Estevez has to quickly turn his club’s attention to a difficult home game with Atlanta United coming into town for the first time since the 2018 season when FC Dallas won that meeting 3-2.