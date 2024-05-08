Photo via FC Dallas

On a hot, muggy night in Frisco, FC Dallas downed USL Championship side Memphis 901 FC 1-0 to advance to the Round of 16 in the 2024 Lamar Hunt US Open Cup. This marks the first time FC Dallas has advanced to the Round of 16 since the 2019 tournament.

Logan Farrington scored his first professional goal with FC Dallas, while the FC Dallas defense held Memphis to zero shots on goal for the night.

FC Dallas struggled to create many chances in the first half, with only six shots total, two of those coming on goal. A few minutes into the second half, FC Dallas began to build some momentum on goal as Petar Musa got behind a Memphis defender in the penalty box. He took a shot that skimmed the crossbar and out of play.

Dallas finally got their break in the 72nd minute on a free kick from Jesus Ferreira. The Dallas Homegrown caught Memphis sleeping on the play as he curled a ball into the penalty box, where Farrington was there to meet it and hammer it home.

Ten minutes later, Musa nearly found the back of the net as Bernard Kamungo gathered the ball along the right side of the field. Kamungo found an open Musa darting into the penalty box but the Croatian’s shot was denied by Tyler Deric in goal for Memphis.

FC Dallas will now face either the Birmingham Legion or the Tampa Bay Rowdies in the next round on the road later this month.

Instant Reaction: It was another rather dull and ugly game until Ferreira worked his magic late to Farrington. That kind of heads-up play has been missing from the club this season. It ended up being just enough on the night. Memphis never really put the defense under enough pressure to make you too worried either.

Man of the Match: Give it to Farrington for finding the goal. But also give it to Ferreira for the assist.

What’s next for FC Dallas: The club returns to action on Saturday at home when they host Austin FC.