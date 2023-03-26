Photo via LAFC

FC Dallas picked up their second loss of the 2023 season on Saturday night, losing 2-1 to LAFC at BMO Stadium.

The defending MLS Cup champions scored early and late in this one to remain unbeaten in league play this season. The win also continued their dominance over FC Dallas at home.

LAFC opened the game with a goal from Timothy Tillman in the second minute of the match. The hosts put on the pressure as the Dallas backline was attempting to build out of the back. Kwadwo Opoku picked off a bad pass from goalkeeper Maarten Paes and then found Tillman’s run who then fired a quick shot to the far post for the game’s first goal.

FC Dallas nearly tied the game up in the 17th minute on a long-ranged shot by Edwin Cerrillo. The play was a nice build-up started by Alan Velasco who played Paul Arriola through on the left wing. Arriola’s cross to the far post for Jesus Ferriera. His shot was blocked and the ball found its way to Cerrilo who fired a shot from distance into the back of the net. Unfortunately for Dallas, a video review came in and said that Jader Obrian blocked John McCarthy’s ability to save it and the goal was called off.