Over the weekend, St. Louis CITY SC won their ninth game of the season, downing the Houston Dynamo 3-0, pushing them to the top of the Western Conference standings.

The expansion side has been breaking MLS records for expansion teams in 2023 thanks to their high press and identity that their head coach Bradley Carnell established ahead of their first season.

St. Louis has mostly steered clear of early-MLS struggles that typically nag newcomers, but they have picked up back-to-back losses twice this season, something that FC Dallas is experiencing for the first time in 2023 following losses to Sporting Kansas City and Nashville SC last week.

On Monday, FC Dallas head coach Nico Estevez told the media that he expects a bit of chaos out of the expansion side and that his club will have to weather the storm a bit in the restart of their May 6th meeting that was abandoned in the 50th minute due to inclement weather in the Frisco area.

“I feel like the first 10-15 minutes is going to be a little bit hectic and chaotic,” said Estevez. “Also, because of the way that St. Louis plays. How they want to high press you, how they want to play more direct. Then after that, I think the game will get some kind of break to recover a little bit. After that, 5-10 minutes they will come again, and it will fluctuate around. For us, it’s very important to press in those moments where the game is hectic.”

St. Louis dominated the opening 50 minutes of this match back on May 6, controlling the possession and forcing FC Dallas to make mistakes in the midfield that led to turnovers. The expansion side also led the game with nine shots to FC Dallas’ five. Estevez knows the high press will come again in the restart on Wednesday, but he stressed that he wants his players to ‘go for it’ and find a result.

“I think we want to go for the game,” said Estevez. “I think our mentality is always to go for the game. I think this year, we're struggling a little bit to get ahead on the score. In this game, it's a short time that we're gonna play. We have the mentality because we have a great opportunity. We put ourselves two points behind St. Louis (in the standings), and then this is our objective to try to be close as possible to them.”

FC Dallas will have to make a pair of adjustments due to injuries, as Paxton Pomykal and Sebastian Lletget were on the field for the May 6th match. Both players are likely to be on the sidelines a bit longer, according to Estevez, who sees his team finally getting healthy again around the June 21 game in Austin.

Estevez will be able to replace two injured players who were on the bench for this one. Ema Twumasi and Tsiki Ntsabeleng will likely be replaced with Nkosi Tafari and Herbert Endedley.