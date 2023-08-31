Photo via FC Dallas

FC Dallas lost their seventh road game of the season on Wednesday night, losing 2-1 to St. Louis CITY SC.

The game started off rough for FC Dallas as Maarten Paes picked up a straight red card in the 13th minute after coming far off his line to clear a ball that was slowly played back to him. The official stated that Paes handled the ball when the dove to clear the ball out when a St. Louis player was charging toward the ball.

The two teams began trading chances on goal ten minutes later, first with Jader Obrian nearly getting on the board first for FC Dallas in the 26th minute. Sebastian Lletget picked the ball off Tim Parker in the St. Louis defensive third and then played it forward to Obrian in the penalty box. Obrian took one touch around a defender before firing a shot that Rowen Burki was able to save.

FC Dallas nearly went down to nine men in the 74th minute as Asier Illarramendi was given a second yellow card on a foul outside the Dallas penalty box. Fortunately for Illarramendi and FC Dallas, it was overturned as the center official pulled back the red card and issued a yellow card instead to Facundo Quignon.

After 82 minutes, St. Louis finally broke the seal on the match as Anthony Markanich got on the end of a cross to open up the scoring. Three minutes later Nökkvi Thórisson added another one to the host’s tally.

In stoppage time, FC Dallas was able to pull one back on a tap in by Eugene Ansah.

Instant Reaction: It is hard to get too worked up over this initially. To defend for 70-plus minutes down a man the way FC Dallas did, is something to rally around. Sure, Nkosi Tafari should have done more on the play that caused the red card to Paes. But that is a play that continues to pop up for FC Dallas. Something has to change in the communication in the back.

You do have to wonder the thought process of not bringing on a Paul Arriola or Alan Velasco at the start of the second half to try and stretch St. Louis out a bit.

But, this is one to quickly forget and move on to Saturday against Atlanta.

Man of the Match: Jimmy Maurer. Coming off the bench, he was a rock until St. Louis found their way through late. Hard to really fault him on the two goals too.

What’s next for FC Dallas: The club returns to the field for the third match in seven days as they host Atlanta United on Saturday night.