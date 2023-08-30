Photo via St. Louis CITY SC

FC Dallas returns to the road as they visit MLS expansion side St. Louis CITY SC for the first time at CITYPARK.

The two sides squared off in a wild match earlier this season that took over a month to complete after the original game was postponed in the second half, as FC Dallas pulled out a 2-0 win after the match was resumed.

Coming into tonight’s match, both teams are coming off different results from Matchday 28. FC Dallas picked up a late goal to defeat Copa Tejas rivals Austin FC on Saturday night, while St. Louis struggled away from home in a 2-1 loss to Orlando City.

FC Dallas Notes:

Key player for FC Dallas: Jesus Ferreira - We didn’t get to see him last weekend as he was out recovering from an illness that kept him out of training last week. FC Dallas has won seven of the eight MLS matches in which Jesús Ferreira scored this season (L1). Dallas has just one win in 15 league matches when Ferreira doesn't score or doesn’t play (D6 L8) this year.

Road game stats: FC Dallas is 2-6-4 on the road this season, scoring nine times. They have allowed 15 goals on the road, the third-fewest in the Western Conference.

Solid run, all things considered: FC Dallas is unbeaten in six straight matches in all competitions (W3 D3, including one penalty shoot-out loss). Only one of those matches was on the road, a 1-1 draw at Seattle on July 15, as Dallas' last five matches have been played at Toyota Stadium.

Don’t just find one, get two: Since 2018, FC Dallas is 57-5-14 when scoring at least two goals.

Homegrown clock: In 2023, FC Dallas Homegrowns have played a total of 4,188 minutes and made 58 appearances.

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended after next yellow: none

Availability Report

Out: Tarik Scott (ACL/MCL - season-ending injury)

Questionable: none

On Loan: Colin Smith, Isaiah Parker

International duty: none

St. Louis CITY SC Notes:

Key player for St. Louis: Niko Gioacchini

We highlighted Gioacchini in our scouting report of St. Louis, which you can read here:

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: Jake Nerwinski

Suspended on next yellow card: Lucas Bartlett

Availability Report

Out: none

Questionable: Niko Gioacchini (shoulder)

International duty: none

How to watch

📅 Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

⚽️ Kickoff: 7:30 PM

🏟 Venue: CITYPARK

📺 Streaming: MLS Season Pass

💬 Gameday Social: #FCDvSTL

☀️ Weather: 82, sunny