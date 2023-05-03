Photo via FC Dallas

FC Dallas will welcome the newest Major League Soccer expansion team to Frisco on Saturday when they host St. Louis CITY for the first time.

After waiting an extra year to join MLS due to the COVID-19 pandemic, St. Louis burst onto the scene in 2023 by winning their first five games of the season. They have cooled off a bit in their last five games, only winning once, going 1-3-1 in that stretch.

FC Dallas manager Nico Estevez still expects a tough game from St. Louis due to how well they’ve established themselves as a team with a clear identity in 2023.