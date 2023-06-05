Photo via FC Dallas

Midweek matches in Major League Soccer aren’t new to FC Dallas or any club for that matter. In most seasons, teams will have several midweek matches to prepare for, with a lot of them coming in between weekend games.

This week’s midweek match with St. Louis CITY, however, is different. Weirdly different. In fact, it is a continuation of a match in early May that was postponed due to inclement weather in the Frisco area.

The game will begin with play resuming in the 50th minute from the spot where the center official stopped play. Both teams will need to have the same group of players on the field (unless there is an injury to one of those players) from when they stopped playing. The bench will also need to be the same players. Everything from that May 6th match will basically be the same.

Who can play

Midfielders Paxton Pomykal and Sebastian Lletget were both on the field on May 6 but are now out with injuries. Per MLS rules, Estevez can only replace those two players with players that were on the bench for the original game. However, those changes won't count against FCD's allotted substitutions.

Paul Arriola, who's also injured, had already been replaced by Jesús Jiménez during the May 6 game.

A ‘current’ look at both lineups.

So, Dallas will only need to make changes for Lletget and Pomykal with someone from the bench:

From the way Estevez has been doing his lineup as of late, expect Alan Velasco to be one of the two subs here and either Edwin Cerrillo or Nolan Norris to be the other.

Both Ema Twumasi and Tsiki Ntsableng are injured at the moment and cannot be replaced on the bench, which will reduce Estevez’s options a bit for this one.

For St. Louis, the visitors had yet to make a change in this game, so they will have all five subs available for the 40 minutes of action. Keep in mind that three players are carrying yellow cards for them as Tim Parker, Nicholas Gioacchini and Tomás Ostrák were booked in the opening 50 minutes of the match.