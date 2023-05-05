Photo via FC Dallas

Things are about to pick up.

So far in 2023, FC Dallas has yet to deal with a three-games in an eight-day stretch, let alone any midweek matches. But that is all about to change. For the next two months, FC Dallas could be playing two games a week. Obviously, they’ll need to advance in the US Open Cup next Wednesday against Nashville SC, but the fact remains this upcoming stretch will likely define this season for Nico Estevez and his squad.

To kick off this important stretch will be a visit from Major League Soccer’s newest club, St. Louis CITY SC. Estevez has already been rotating players to get ready for this part of the schedule and hopes he has his team more prepared to manage the load of games coming up.

“Well, I think we started with it in Minnesota,” said Estevez. “We made some changes in the lineup just to get some players that weren’t starting from a lot of games like Ema (Twumasi) and Edwin (Cerrillo), but also Sam Junqua had his first start of the season. This was to prepare them for what is to come.”

So far this season, This season, FC Dallas has fielded nine different lineups in 10 games, only using the same lineup on March 4 and 18. Estevez has opted to rotate his lineup at nearly every position except for keeper Maarten Paes and captain Paul Arriola, both of whom have played in all ten matches. That rotation element will be key over the next two months.

“After each game, we will check to see how they’re all doing,” said Estevez. “If their energy is good, we know it is important for our style of play and how we want to play the games. To have everyone on the field with a lot of energy, it is important so we can come to the field with all of the rosters.”

From a player's perspective, the group appears to be ready for this challenge. Having the next-man-up mentality has played a vital role for the team in 2023, similar to how it was in 2022 when Estevez fielded 27 different lineups in 34 matches.

“As a player, this is what you live for,” said Twumasi. “I think everyone on the team is ready for it. We have a strong team, and everyone is competing in practice. So I feel like this stretch is really going to help us. I think everyone is looking forward to the moment.”

Going against an expansion side this weekend will be a change of pace for FC Dallas. The league’s newest club has shown well in its first ten games, winning six matches, including their first five. Part of that has been due to their offense finding easy goals, and the other due to some former FC Dallas defensive draft picks in Lucas Bartlett and Johnny Nelson.

“I’m really happy for Lucas (Barlett) and Johnny (Nelson),” said Twumasi. “Lucas was here last year, and he didn’t much of an opportunity. He’s over there doing well. I can’t be anything but happy for him. We all know what Johnny went through with his back surgery, and to see him do so well is inspiring.”

A win over St. Louis this weekend would put FC Dallas just one point behind their opponents in the Western Conference standings.

