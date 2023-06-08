FC Dallas finally wrapped up their May 6 match last night with St. Louis CITY SC as they defeated the expansion side 2-0.

Lineups

FC Dallas — Maarten Paes; Marco Farfan, José Martínez, Sebastien Ibeagha, Geovane Jesus; Paxton Pomykal (Edwin Cerillo – 51’), Facundo Quignon, Alan Velasco (Nkosi Tafari – 88’) (Sebastian Lletget – 51’), Jáder Obrian; Jesús Jiménez, Jesús Ferreira



Substitutes not used — Jimmy Maurer, Amet Korça, José Mulato, Sam Junqua, Herbert Endeley, Bernard Kamungo, Nolan Norris



St. Louis CITY SC — Roman Bürki; John Nelson, Tim Parker, Lucas Bartlett, Jake Nerwinski; Tömas Ostrák, Eduard Loewen, Célio Pompeu, Miguel Perez; Nicholas Gioacchini, Indiana Vassilev.



Substitutes not used — Njabulo Blom, Josh Yaro, Akil Watts, Kyle Hiebert, Selmir Pidro, Jared Stroud, Aziel Jackson, Isak Jensen, Ben Lundt.



Scoring Summary:

DAL: Jesús Ferreira (Jáder Obrian) – 80’

DAL: Marco Farfan (Jesús Jiménez) – 89’



Misconduct Summary:

STL: Nicholas Gioacchini (caution) – 25’

STL: Tomas Ostrak (caution) – 45 + 2’

STL: Tim Parker (caution) – 47’

STL: Lucas Bartlett (caution) – 67’



Weather: 85 degrees

Attendance: 19,096

Stats

POSTGAME QUOTES FC DALLAS

Head Coach Nico Estévez

On the resumption of the match…

“It was weird. You could see the players on both teams had some missed touches, weren’t understanding things, and rushing the play. It was something new for everyone. One of the things we talked about was being aggressive playing behind the backline and I think we did it. Today, we had better execution than other games and we’re thankful to score the chances we created. With that amount of time, it helped us to win the game and move up the table closer to St. Louis City. I think the team deserved this win because we’ve done a lot of good things in other games that we didn’t get rewarded for.”



On Jesús' ability…

“He’s been consistent, which is really important for a young player like him. We know his potential, so we know he can do better. We have to push him not just to be one of the best, but to be the best striker in this league. I think he’s going to use what he learned from last year in the second part of the season, with his experience to do better than he did last year. He’s a great teammate with the way he defends, links up with teammates, drops deep from his position and makes really good runs in behind. We have to continue using his strengths and keep pushing him, because if he wants to be the best forward in the league, which I think he can be, he has to keep being consistent like he has been and learn from experiences that he’s already had from this year and last year.”



Goalkeeper Maarten Paes

On preparing for this 40 minute match…

“It is a game that requires a lot of intensity and high pressing. It was the perfect scenario for them as they can get the full intensity and that is exactly what they did. We had to slow them down and take our chances and tonight we were very efficient at it.



On a clean sheet tonight and coming back from injury…

“I was out of force for a couple of weeks so it means a lot to be able to be back on the field. It is important for me to get back in rhythm and tonight was the perfect game for it. It is my first clean sheet at home tonight this season and the defense did a great job and is a huge part of that. We took out details very sharp and it resulted in a clean sheet and hopefully we get many more this season.



Defender Marco Farfan

On his goal tonight…

“It is definitely a different feeling to score a goal. We always practice different set pieces in which any player can try and score and not just leave it in the hands of a forward. We have to try and help them out in any way possible.



On the resumption of the match..

“It was a very different game, playing forty minutes made it feel like a very different environment but the team knew we had to treat it like a regular game. We obviously want to play well and win at home especially after the last game because we definitely did not deserve to lose.



Forward Jesús Ferreira

On tying FC Dallas goal record…

“For me, I’m just happy I can keep scoring goals and helping the team win. I’m excited to keep helping the team with goals, and I love scoring goals as a striker. I want to make history in the club. I grew up watching FC Dallas and my father played for this club. I have always looked forward to making history and I feel like I am achieving that and putting my name at the top of the record book.”