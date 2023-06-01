FC Dallas picked up their fourth loss of the result season on Wednesday night, losing 2-1 to Sporting Kansas City.

Lineups

FC Dallas — Jimmy Maurer; Marco Farfan, Sebastien Ibeagha, Nkosi Tafari, Collin Smith (Geovane Jesus – 55’); Alan Velasco (Bernard Kamungo – 83’), Edwin Cerrillo, Nolan Norris (Facundo Quignon – 55’), Jáder Obrian (Herbert Endeley – 83’); Jesús Jiménez (José Mulato – 71’), Jesús Ferreira.



Substitutes not used — Maarten Paes, Sam Junqua, José Martínez, Amet Korça.



Sporting Kansas City — Kendall McIntosh; Logan Ndenbe (Tim Leibold – 64’), Andreu Fontàs, Danny Rosero (Robert Castellanos – 63’), Jake Davis (Graham Zusi – 46’ (Khiry Shelton – 71’); Nemenja Radoja; Dániel Sallói, Gadi Kinda (Rémi Walter – 63’), Erik Thommy, Marinos Tzionis; Alan Pulido.



Substitutes not used — John Pulskamp, Roger Espinoza, Felipe Hernández, Stephen Afrifa.



Scoring Summary:

SKC: Gadi Kinda – 41’

SKC: Dániel Sallói (Gadi Kinda) – 60’

DAL: Jesús Ferreira (Facundo Quignon`) – 90’1’



Misconduct Summary:

SKC: Logan Ndenbe (caution) – 37’

DAL: Edwin Cerrillo (caution) – 90’+3’



Weather: Mostly Cloudy, 78°F

Attendance: 17,178

Stats

FC DALLAS POSTGAME QUOTES

Head Coach Nico Estévez

Thoughts on the match…

“Our guys were ready to go, but the weather delay definitely had an impact on our guys. We started off slower than what we wanted, but overall we did a good job to wait and get ready to go. We played well and we did deserve to score more than the lone goal we had today. We talked to the players the other day to see what our next step was to finish games. We created those chances today but at the end of the day soccer is about capitalizing those chances. Sporting KC is one of those opponents that do not need more than one chance to capitalize and that is what they did today.”



Thoughts on Nolan Norris and Collin Smith’s debut…

“It’s something that they were looking forward to for a long time. They’ve been working hard for the opportunity and it came today. I think they did a very good job. From there they can grow and do better.”



On Jesús Ferreira's late goal…

“We talked about moving Nkosi Tafari forward to have more presence in their box. But they slowed the game but it was difficult to get the rhythm to score that goal back to help us get a point. I don’t think we read this situation as well as we did the last time.”



Defender Nolan Norris

On making his MLS debut…

“It’s a proud moment for me and my family, to come to this club at the age of 12 and now to make my debut and start away (from home). The nerves were there five minutes in but once I touched the ball the nerves were free and it was about having fun and playing my game, so I enjoyed it.”



On playing in midfield…

“I’ve started playing the number six position recently but the staff and players have given me full confidence to just go out there and do my thing. That’s what I tried to do and hopefully I made a good impression.”



Thoughts on the result…

“It’s always frustrating to lose, especially in a game where we did have chances. We had moments where we did well in combination and attacking but it’s just about being clinical and taking the positives and moving forward to the next one.



Defender Collin Smith

On making his MLS debut…

“If felt great. It was a great experience to getting on the field with my teammates, with the staff, seeing staff, seeing that kind of the environment was enjoyable for me. I was pleased with how the guys kind of took me in, made sure I had very limited nerves going into the game. Unlucky result but, I mean, we put all of our energy into it.”



On the week he has had…

“I'm not going to forget it because it went from a simple trip to visit family to turn around and obviously doing what I love doing - my job. I'll never forget this week. It's a huge milestone and I'm always going to remember this. It’s definitely going down in the books.”



On Nico’s message after the match…

“The message is just always keep your head up, keep going because we've had a couple of games where, you know, there're unlucky bounces in the game. There're always a few missed passes but mistakes always happen. It's really about the bounce back and so that's what we're looking forward to this Saturday against Nashville - looking to get the points back.”