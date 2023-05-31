FC Dallas vs Sporting Kansas City: Preview, game notes and how to watch
FC Dallas looks to close out the month of May with a positive result in Kansas City.
FC Dallas remains on the road to wrap up a busy month of May as they take on rivals Sporting Kansas City.
The team sides met earlier this year in Frisco, with FC Dallas coming from behind to beat Sporting 2-1.
FC Dallas is currently on a five-game unbeaten run in league play, while Kansas City is coming off their biggest win of the season thus far, a 4-1 win over the Portland Timbers.
FC Dallas Notes:
Key player for FC Dallas: Alan Velasco - He has had a good run over the last year against Sporting, including a beautiful set-piece goal there last year. Given the injury situation, Velasco and the rest of the attack have to step up in this one.
Record against other ‘96 teams: Since the start of MLS, FC Dallas (originally Dallas Burn) has faced the original 1996 teams in 508 matches and has a 203-209-96 regular season record (738 goals scored and 754 goals conceded). FC Dallas is 2-0-0 (5 GS, 2 GA) against 1996 teams in 2023.
When Jesus scores: Dallas has a 15-1-2 record in the 18 matches in which
Ferreira has scored since the start of last season. The one loss was on the
road against LAFC.
Don’t just find one, get two: Since 2018, FC Dallas is 55-5-14 when scoring at least two goals.
Homegrown clock: In 2023, FC Dallas Homegrowns have played a total of 2,792 minutes and made 38 appearances.
Disciplinary Report
Suspended: none
Suspended after next yellow: Jader Obrian, Paxton Pomykal, Edwin Cerrillo
Availability Report
Out: Tarik Scott (ACL/MCL - season-ending injury), Paul Arriola (right thigh), Sebastian Lletget (right thigh), Paxton Pomykal (left thigh), Tsiki Ntsabeleng (knee sprain), Ema Twumasi (ankle)
Questionable: none
On Loan: Dante Sealy, Justin Che, Colin Smith, Isaiah Parker
International duty: Antonio Carrera (US U20s)
Sporting KC Notes:
Key player for SKC: Daniel Salloi
Salloi has always seemed to have FC Dallas’ number, so we highlighted him yet again in our preview of Sporting:
Disciplinary Report
Suspended: none
Suspended after next yellow: none
Availability Report
Out: Tim Melia (quad), Kortne Ford (Achilles surgery), Kayden Pierre (hamstring), Willy Agada (tibia stress fracture)
Questionable: Johnny Russell (Hamstring Injury), Remi Walter (Back Spasms)
On Loan: none
International duty: none
How to watch
Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
Kickoff: 7:30 PM
Venue: Children’s Mercy Park
Available Streaming: MLS Season Pass
Gameday Social: #FCDvSKC
Weather: 79 degrees, sunny