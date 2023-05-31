Photo by Fernando Leon/ISI Photos/Getty Images

FC Dallas remains on the road to wrap up a busy month of May as they take on rivals Sporting Kansas City.

The team sides met earlier this year in Frisco, with FC Dallas coming from behind to beat Sporting 2-1.

FC Dallas is currently on a five-game unbeaten run in league play, while Kansas City is coming off their biggest win of the season thus far, a 4-1 win over the Portland Timbers.

FC Dallas Notes:

Key player for FC Dallas: Alan Velasco - He has had a good run over the last year against Sporting, including a beautiful set-piece goal there last year. Given the injury situation, Velasco and the rest of the attack have to step up in this one.

Record against other ‘96 teams: Since the start of MLS, FC Dallas (originally Dallas Burn) has faced the original 1996 teams in 508 matches and has a 203-209-96 regular season record (738 goals scored and 754 goals conceded). FC Dallas is 2-0-0 (5 GS, 2 GA) against 1996 teams in 2023.

When Jesus scores: Dallas has a 15-1-2 record in the 18 matches in which

Ferreira has scored since the start of last season. The one loss was on the

road against LAFC.

Don’t just find one, get two: Since 2018, FC Dallas is 55-5-14 when scoring at least two goals.

Homegrown clock: In 2023, FC Dallas Homegrowns have played a total of 2,792 minutes and made 38 appearances.

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended after next yellow: Jader Obrian, Paxton Pomykal, Edwin Cerrillo

Availability Report

Out: Tarik Scott (ACL/MCL - season-ending injury), Paul Arriola (right thigh), Sebastian Lletget (right thigh), Paxton Pomykal (left thigh), Tsiki Ntsabeleng (knee sprain), Ema Twumasi (ankle)

Questionable: none

On Loan: Dante Sealy, Justin Che, Colin Smith, Isaiah Parker

International duty: Antonio Carrera (US U20s)

Sporting KC Notes:

Key player for SKC: Daniel Salloi

Salloi has always seemed to have FC Dallas’ number, so we highlighted him yet again in our preview of Sporting:

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended after next yellow: none

Availability Report

Out: Tim Melia (quad), Kortne Ford (Achilles surgery), Kayden Pierre (hamstring), Willy Agada (tibia stress fracture)

Questionable: Johnny Russell (Hamstring Injury), Remi Walter (Back Spasms)

On Loan: none

International duty: none

How to watch

Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Kickoff: 7:30 PM

Venue: Children’s Mercy Park

Available Streaming: MLS Season Pass

Gameday Social: #FCDvSKC

Weather: 79 degrees, sunny