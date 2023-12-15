Photo via FC Dallas

FC Dallas has signed attacking midfielder Tomas Pondeca to a two-year deal contract with club options for the 2026 and 2027 seasons. Pondeca becomes the second open trialist to sign with FC Dallas, following the Bernard Kamungo path. Pondeca spent the 2023 season with MLS NEXT Pro side North Texas SC.



Pondeca attended North Texas SC’s 2023 open tryouts and was invited to NTSC’s preseason training camp where he scored in two out of three preseason matches. Pondeca signed his first professional contract with North Texas SC on March 10, 2023.

The 22-year old made his professional debut in NTSC’s 1-0 road win against LAFC 2 on March 27, 2023, and scored his first professional goal in NTSC’s 4-0 home win against Timbers2 on July 30, 2023. With North Texas, Pondeca appeared in 23 matches where he scored four times and assisted twice. Pondeca is the 65th player in MLS NEXT Pro history to sign a long-term first-team contract.

Before joining North Texas, the Lewisville native made his debut for the U.S. Men’s Futsal National Team on March 3, 2020, versus Slovakia. In the 2021 CONCACAF Futsal Championship, Pondeca won the Young Player Award. During the competition, he scored twice for the American squad and helped the USA qualify for the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup in Lithuania. Pondeca registered 17 appearances and six goals for Futsal USMNT.

With this signing, FC Dallas’ roster now sits at 28 players.