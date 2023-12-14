The annual Homegrown signing is in the books for FC Dallas. The club has signed midfielder and Academy product Alejandro Urzua to a two-year contract with club options for the 2026, 2027 and 2028 seasons, the club announced today.

He joins FC Dallas as the club's 36th Homegrown Player. FC Dallas is now tied with Real Salt Lake for the most Homegrown signings in Major League Soccer.



The 17-year old spent two years with North Texas SC, logging 21 appearances, with the majority of his appearances coming in 2023. Urzua made his North Texas SC debut in a 2-1 win over Timbers2 at Choctaw Stadium on June 11, 2022. He scored his first professional goal in NTSC’s road match at Sporting KC II on June 26, 2023.



Prior to North Texas SC, Urzua spent five years with the FC Dallas Academy after joining in July 2017. A standout within the FC Dallas Academy, Urzua appeared in 17 matches, starting in 12 and contributed with three goals during the 2021-22 season.



Urzua is the 64th player in MLS NEXT Pro history to sign a long-term first team contract.