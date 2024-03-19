Photo via FC Dallas

FC Dallas announced today the signing of midfielder Carl Sainté to a two-year contract with club options for the 2026 and 2027 seasons. Sainté spent the last two seasons with MLS NEXT Pro side North Texas SC.



With North Texas, Sainté accumulated 27 appearances across two seasons, registering one goal and three assists. In 2024, Sainté was invited to attend FC Dallas’ preseason training camp held in Marbella, Spain, where he was used in a couple of different positions across the defense and midfield.



Prior to joining North Texas, Sainté featured for New Mexico United of the USL Championship.



Sainté made his senior debut for the Haiti National Team in an international friendly against Guatemala on March 27, 2022. Since making his senior team debut, Sainté has registered 15 appearances and logged 894 minutes played across all competitions.

BDS Take

Honestly, I love this. I was surprised Sainte wasn’t one of the players signed from North Texas in the offseason. I was even more shocked he wasn’t signed after the way he played in several preseason games for the club.

Given the defensive issues for the club after four games, adding a player who knows the system is a smart move. Is Sainte a game-changer? Maybe not, but I’m all for adding guys that have proven themselves with North Texas. It shows the pathway is working.