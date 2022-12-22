FC Dallas Signs Defender Geovane Jesus from Cruzeiro
The club has signed a U-22 player to fill a need a right back.
FC Dallas has signed right back Geovane Jesus from Brazil’s second-division side Cruzeiro through the 2026 season with a club option for the 2027 season as part of the MLS U-22 Initiative. Jesus will occupy an international roster spot pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC).
“Geovane has the right profile of a very a…
