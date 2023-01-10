FC Dallas Signs Defender Amet Korça from HNK Gorica
The Arlington, Texas native joins FC Dallas after a few seasons in Croatia.
FC Dallas has made one more move ahead of the start of preseason camp tomorrow by signing center back Amet Korca from Croatian first-division side HNK Gorica to a one-year contract with club options for the 2024 and 2025 seasons, the club announced today.
Korca will begin preseason with the club pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (…
