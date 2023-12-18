Photo via Tulsa Athletics

After four years at the University of Tulsa, academy forward Malik Henry-Scott is coming home to FC Dallas. On Monday, FC Dallas signed the former Academy forward as the team’s league-leading 37th Homegrown Player. Henry-Scott will be under contract through the 2024 season, with club options for the 2025, 2026 and 2027 seasons.

The 22-year old joined the FC Dallas youth system at age 9 where he rose through the Academy ranks, scoring 25 goals. Henry-Scott was a member of the title-winning FC Dallas U19 Academy teams that won the 2020 MAST Championship and the 2016 Dallas Cup Championship.

Henry-Scott is the 37th overall Homegrown signing for FC Dallas which ranks first among MLS teams and breaks the tie with Real Salt Lake (36). Henry-Scott joins his younger brother, Tarik Scott, at FC Dallas who was announced as the 34th FC Dallas Homegrown on November 15, 2022.



The Plano, Texas native played 48 games for Tulsa, starting in 44 matches from 2020-23, and registered 17 goals with seven assists. He helped the Golden Hurricane reach the 2021 and 2022 NCAA Championships and was part of Tulsa’s American Athletic Conference tournament title in 2021. As a freshman, Henry-Scott was named to the American all-rookie team.

With the addition of Henry-Scott, Dallas now has 29 players under contract for the 2024 season:



