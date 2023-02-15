FC Dallas Signs 2023 MLS SuperDraft No. 24 Overall Pick Herbert Endeley
The Indiana star could transition to a fullback at the pro level.
It has been a minute since FC Dallas added a piece to their roster. That all changed Wednesday as they signed 2023 MLS SuperDraft pick Herbert Endeley (1st round, 24th overall) to a one-year contract with club options for the 2024, 2025 and 2026 seasons.
Per team policy, additional terms of the deal will not be disclosed.
Endeley …
