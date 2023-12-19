Photo via Oregon State University

FC Dallas selected Oregon State forward Logan Farrington with the third overall selection in Tuesday’s SuperDraft.

The club traded up to the third spot in a pre-draft trade with Inter Miami in exchange for $250,000 in 2024 General Allocation Money and $50,000 in 2025 GAM.

Farrington is the second player drafted from Oregon State, following Tsiki Ntsabeleng, who was selected by FC Dallas in the 2022 draft. He is one of the two seniors who signed a pre-draft deal with MLS.

Farrington was the 2023 Pac-12 Player of the Year, leading the conference with 15 goals while adding seven assists and helping guide Oregon State to their deepest postseason run in program history in 2023, culminating with a semifinal berth against Notre Dame. Farrington’s 15 goals in 2023 were tied for the second-most in a single season in school history en route to First Team All-Pac-12 and Third Team All-American honors from the United Soccer Coaches.

The Wisconsin native began his collegiate career at the University of Milwaukee, where he scored 20 goals across three seasons and earned First Team All-Horizon League accolades in each of his seasons with the Panthers.