Photo via FC Dallas

FC Dallas wrapped up a portion of the season on Saturday night with a 1-1 draw with the Seattle Sounders.

While they’re still searching for their first win in Seattle since the 2011 season, the draw did end a two-game losing streak.

Let’s break down this game a bit with a few key points that we picked up from it as we head into the Leagues Cup on Friday against Charlotte FC.

The bend but don’t break model

The dam barely broke in this one for the FC Dallas defense. Aside from the Sam Junqua's own goal, the Dallas defense held their own on the night mostly due to the heroics of Maarten Paes in goal.

How you can tell me Paes isn’t a top keeper in this league is beyond me. I mean, this sequence was just something else.