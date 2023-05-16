Photo via Vancouver Whitecaps

FC Dallas will host their first midweek matchup of the 2023 season tomorrow night as they welcome the Vancouver Whitecaps to Toyota Stadium.

This game comes at a weird time in the schedule as both teams are in the middle of Rivalry Week matches. Dallas played at Austin last weekend and will host Houston on Saturday, while the Whitecaps played at Portland last weekend and will host Seattle this weekend.

Vancouver is looking to bounce back after losing to the Timbers 3-1.

Key Player: Julian Gressel

As an outside back turned right-sided No. 8, Gressel does so well at baiting the defense with quick passes before going on a long overlapping run down the wings. If he gets enough space, he’ll find a cross into the penalty box that will test the Dallas defense. Stopping those runs and limiting his space on the wings will go a long way in keeping the Whitecaps off the board in this one.

Key Matchup: Sergio Cordova/Brain White vs FC Dallas’ center backs

We highlighted this potential matchup earlier this season when the two sides met, and it still stands today. Both Cordova and White are clinical attackers that find ways to get space behind defenders in the penalty box. We’d expect this to be another game where Nico Estevez starts Nksoi Tafari and Sebastian Ibeagha together, as both showed well in the previous match against the Whitecaps and their attackers.

Availability Report:

Suspended: none

Out: none

Questionable: none

On Loan: Caio Alexandre (Fortaleza EC)

International duty: none

Quick Notes:

On our last episode - The two sides met on Matchday 3 in Vancouver, with the game ending in a 1-1 draw after a Paul Arriola own goal. Sebastian Ibeagha scored his first goal with FC Dallas on an assist from fellow center back Nksoi Tafari.

Recent success against FCD - The Whitecaps are unbeaten in their last five matches at FC Dallas (W2 D3) after losing each of their first eight away matches in the series. This run equals Vancouver's longest road unbeaten run against any opponent in the club's MLS history (5 straight at Colorado from 2017—21).

Recent road woes - The Whitecaps are winless in 13 straight road MLS matches (D7 L6), the second-longest active winless run away from home in MLS (San Jose – 14 straight). The last time the Whitecaps picked up three points away from home was last June in a 2-0 win over FC Dallas.

Potential Lineup:

The Whitecaps have been using a 4-3-3 look in recent games, including the loss last weekend in Portland. Given the health of their roster, though, they may not rotate as much as FC Dallas will have to.

Takaoka; Brown, Veselinović, Blackmon, Martins; Gressel, Cubas, Schöpf; Vite; White, Gauld

