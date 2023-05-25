Photo via San Jose Earthquakes

FC Dallas will see a familiar face this weekend when they take on the San Jose Earthquakes for the first time in 2023. San Jose manager Luchi Gonzalez coached at FC Dallas both in the academy system and as first team head coach until the organization let him go in the second half of the 2021 season.

San Jose enters this weekend unbeaten at home after six games. They are coming off a tough 2-1 loss last weekend against the defending MLS Cup Champions LAFC.

Key Player: Cristian Espinoza

Espinoza has scored five goals in his last three home matches. According to the club’s game notes, that equals Chris Wondolowski and Ariel Graziani for the most in a three-match span of home matches in Earthquakes history.

Key Matchup: Carlos Gruezo vs Jesus Ferreira

While Ferreira may be more matched up against the center backs for the Quakes, don’t be shocked if you see the former FC Dallas midfielder try to stay back a little more to snuff out chances for his former teammate.

Availability Report:

Suspended: none

Out: Nathan (ACL), Carlos Akapo (hamstring)

Questionable: Daniel (knee)

On Loan: Oskar Agren

International duty: Niko Tsakiris, Cade Cowell

Quick Notes:

Gonna be close - Five of the last seven meetings between San Jose and FC Dallas have ended in draws (1 win each). The Earthquakes have lost only one of their last 11 meetings with FC Dallas (W4 D6) dating back to the start of the 2017 season, including going unbeaten at home (W2 D4) in that time.

Home cooking - San Jose has won five of its first six home matches this season (D1), including winning each of the last three. The Earthquakes have allowed only three goals in those six games, equaling the fewest goals they've allowed through six home matches of a season in club history (2015, 2016).

Solid attacking - The Earthquakes hold an eight-match scoring record in MLS play, their longest streak since Aug. 2021.

Potential Lineup:

Gonzalez tends to do a 4-4-2 with a diamond midfield, having Greuzo on that bottom end of the diamond above his central defenders. Lately, that has shifted a bit into a 4-3-3.

JT Marcinkowski; Paul Marie, Rodrigues, Jonathan Mensah, Miguel Trauco; Jamiro Monteiro, Carlos Gruezo, Jackson Yueill; Benji Kikanović, Jeremy

Ebobisse, Cristian Espinoza.

