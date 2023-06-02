Photo via Nashville SC

FC Dallas is back in action for the first game in June on Saturday night when they host a former conference rival, Nashville SC.

The Coyotes are coming into this game red-hot, winning their last game 3-1 at home against Columbus last Sunday.

The two sides met last month in the US Open Cup, with Nashville coming out on top in that competition. This will be their only meeting of the regular season now that Nashville is back in the Eastern Conference.

Key Player: Hany Mukhtar

Mukhtar has recorded nine goals and seven assists this season, giving him the highest goal contribution in MLS (16) in 2023. It goes without saying, stopping him means stopping Nashville.

Key Matchup: Jose Martinez/Nkosi Tafari vs Hany Mukhtar

The entire defense will have to deal with Mukhtar, finding ways to make sure he isn’t free outside the penalty box to send dangerous crosses in will be one thing, but also making sure he isn’t free in the penalty box himself to get on the end of crosses or rebounds will be another thing this group will have to deal with on Saturday.

Availability Report:

Suspended: none

Out: Nick DePuy (Lower Body Injury)

Questionable: Walker Zimmerman (Lower Body Injury)

On Loan: n/a

International duty: none

Quick Notes:

Current run - Nashville SC is currently riding a seven-match unbeaten streak, dating back to April 22. Nashville owns a 5W-0L-2D record in that span, scoring multiple goals in five of the seven matches. The unbeaten run has propelled Nashville SC to second in the Supporter Shield standings, trailing FC Cincinnati by eight points.

Against FC Dallas - Nashville has posted five shutouts all-time in seven matches against FC Dallas.

Top defense in MLS - Nashville SC visits FC Dallas with the best defense in MLS, allowing just 10 goals this season, tied for the fewest in MLS alongside LAFC (LAFC has played three fewer matches). Nashville SC has not allowed more than one goal in a match since April 15.

A familiar face that loves playing his old club - Fafà Picault has scored five goals this season across all competitions for Nashville SC. The club is 6W-0L-0D when Picault scores or records an assist in a match in all competitions. Picault scored his second goal of the season against FC Dallas in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32.

Impressive when scoring first - Nashville SC has not lost in its last 36 matches when scoring the first goal of a match, dating back to Aug. 2021, with a 23W-0L-13D record.

Potential Lineup:

Nashville enjoyed a break from play in the midweek, so they should toss out a similar lineup to what we saw in their win last weekend.

Willis;, Lovitz MacNaughton, Maher, Moore; Godoy, McCarty, Muyl; Picault, Mukhtar, Bunbury

Keys To Three Points over Nashville