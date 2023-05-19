Photo via Houston Dynamo FC

The Houston Dynamo close out a two-game road trip this Saturday as they take on FC Dallas in the first installment of the Texas Derby in 2023.

Houston is coming off back-to-back losses, losing last weekend at home to Seattle before losing again on Wednesday night in Minnesota.

The Dynamo continue to have a packed schedule as they’ll follow this game up with a Wednesday night match in the Round of 16 in the US Open Cup against Minnesota (yep, The Loons again).

Key Player: Hector Herrera

The Mexican Designated Player got to have the midweek off thanks to a red card last weekend against Seattle. Herrera has been vital to the turnaround in Houston this season under Ben Olsen. He has contributed to four of Houston’s ten goals this season (two goals, two assists).

Key Matchup: Herrera vs Facundo Quignon/Edwin Cerrilo

This one is going to come down to rotation for FC Dallas, as both players went the full 90 on Wednesday night against Vancouver. Slowing down Herrera will be key in this one. He has the ability to spray long passes and crosses in the midfield that can set up the Houston attack.

Availability Report:

Suspended: none

Out: Ifunanyachi Achara (knee), Teenage Hadebe (leg), Tate Schmitt (knee)

Questionable: Erik Sviatchenko (lower body)

On Loan: none

International duty: none

Quick Notes:

History with the Orange: Saturday's match will be the 45th all-time meeting between the Dynamo and FC Dallas. Both teams met earlier in the year for a preseason friendly at Shell Energy Stadium, and the last regular season match (July 2022) finished in a 2-2 draw in Houston.

Returning from suspension: Dynamo midfielder Hector Herrera and forward Amine Bassi return to the team after serving a one-game suspension. This will be the first Texas Derby for Bassi, who featured in the preseason friendly against Dallas.

Last win at Toyota Stadium: It has been a while since Houston got the better of Dallas on their own turf. You have to go back to 2011 when the Dynamo downed FC Dallas 1-0.

Potential Lineup:

Since Houston has a game again next Wednesday, we should expect some rotation from them as well.

Clark; Escobar, Bartlow, Micael, Smith; Artur, Herrera, Carrasquilla; Baird, Aliyu, Franco

Get 50% off for 1 year

Keys To Three Points over Houston