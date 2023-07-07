Behind Enemy Lines: Scouting Colorado Rapids 🔎
Colorado is winless at home in 2023.
After a disappointing 4th of July, FC Dallas is back out on the road this weekend for their first meeting of the 2023 season against the Colorado Rapids.
Robin Fraser’s club has had a lot of issues in 2023 with poor form and injuries. So far in 2023, the Rapids have only collected two points from their last nine MLS matches, failing to score in six of those games, including the last four in a row. Colorado has gone five straight regular-season games without a goal in a single season just once in club history, in September-October 1999.
Colorado was supposed to have a game on the 4th of July against Portland, but it was postponed due to inclement weather. It was their second game in recent weeks that weather postponed a home match.
Let’s dive into how FC Dallas can pick up points on the road this weekend against their old rivals.
Key Player: Michael Barrios
We all know Barrios pretty well from his time in Dallas. Since being traded to Colorado, the Colombian has done well against his former team, scoring once and adding in two assists.
Key Matchup: Facundo Quignon vs Bryan Acosta
The two midfielders overlapped for a little bit during Acosta’s time in Dallas. Given the familiarity between the two, their matchup will be fascinating to watch on Saturday night.
Quick Notes:
Struggles at home in 2023 - The Rapids are winless in nine home matches this season (D5 L4), equaling the longest winless home run to begin a season in MLS history (Cin – 2021). Colorado has failed to score in its last three home matches as it last played four straight regular-season home games without a goal in August-September 1999.
Last time out against FC Dallas - The most recent matchup between the two clubs took place on October 1, 2022, ending in a 1-0 win by the Rapids despite
playing with ten men for part of the second half.
At home against FC Dallas - Colorado is unbeaten in nine straight home matches against FC Dallas, including winning the last five in a row. The Rapids have won six or more consecutive regular-season home games against a single opponent three times, most recently a six-game run against Vancouver from 2013-16.
Availability Report:
Suspended: none
Out: Jack Price (Achilles), Alex Gersbach (lower body), Max (removed from team activities)
Questionable: Diego Rubio (upper body), Jonathan Lewis (lower body)
International duty: Moise Bombito (international duty)
Potential Lineup:
Colorado got a little extra time to prepare for this one with their Tuesday night game being postponed. I would imagine Robin Fraser will use a lineup that looks like this in a 5-3-2 formation.
Yarbrough; Rosenberry, Abubakar, Maxsø, Wilson, Nicholson; Acosta, Ronan, Bassett; Barrios, Yapi
Keys To Three Points over Colorado
Don’t feed into their desperation - We always hear that desperate times call for desperate measures. Colorado is winless at home this season and only has two wins overall in 2023. To say their season is a disappointment may be an understatement. And to say their play on Saturday may be desperate at times to end their current slump and get back on track may also be an understatement. FC Dallas cannot feed into that and give up costly mistakes to a team that is so desperate to score and win.
Continue playing your game - The last two home games for FC Dallas were actually pretty similar, even though the outcomes were drastically different. FCD will want to continue to play their style in this one, find those pockets of space in the attack and take advantage of a counterattack when they can.
Someone step up in the attack - This FCD group is also pretty desperate to prove to everyone that they can win and score without Jesus Ferreira. They did so at home last weekend against LAFC, but the loss on Tuesday to DC showed that they still have a ways to go to prove the doubters wrong. Either it is Alan Velasco finally showing up, Jader Obrian returning to his solid form from a month ago, or someone else. We just need someone who can be a threat in the attack right now.