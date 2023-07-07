Photo via Colorado Rapids

After a disappointing 4th of July, FC Dallas is back out on the road this weekend for their first meeting of the 2023 season against the Colorado Rapids.

Robin Fraser’s club has had a lot of issues in 2023 with poor form and injuries. So far in 2023, the Rapids have only collected two points from their last nine MLS matches, failing to score in six of those games, including the last four in a row. Colorado has gone five straight regular-season games without a goal in a single season just once in club history, in September-October 1999.

Colorado was supposed to have a game on the 4th of July against Portland, but it was postponed due to inclement weather. It was their second game in recent weeks that weather postponed a home match.

Let’s dive into how FC Dallas can pick up points on the road this weekend against their old rivals.

Key Player: Michael Barrios

We all know Barrios pretty well from his time in Dallas. Since being traded to Colorado, the Colombian has done well against his former team, scoring once and adding in two assists.

Key Matchup: Facundo Quignon vs Bryan Acosta

The two midfielders overlapped for a little bit during Acosta’s time in Dallas. Given the familiarity between the two, their matchup will be fascinating to watch on Saturday night.

Quick Notes:

Struggles at home in 2023 - The Rapids are winless in nine home matches this season (D5 L4), equaling the longest winless home run to begin a season in MLS history (Cin – 2021). Colorado has failed to score in its last three home matches as it last played four straight regular-season home games without a goal in August-September 1999.

Last time out against FC Dallas - The most recent matchup between the two clubs took place on October 1, 2022, ending in a 1-0 win by the Rapids despite

playing with ten men for part of the second half.

At home against FC Dallas - Colorado is unbeaten in nine straight home matches against FC Dallas, including winning the last five in a row. The Rapids have won six or more consecutive regular-season home games against a single opponent three times, most recently a six-game run against Vancouver from 2013-16.

Availability Report:

Suspended: none

Out: Jack Price (Achilles), Alex Gersbach (lower body), Max (removed from team activities)

Questionable: Diego Rubio (upper body), Jonathan Lewis (lower body)

International duty: Moise Bombito (international duty)

Potential Lineup:

Colorado got a little extra time to prepare for this one with their Tuesday night game being postponed. I would imagine Robin Fraser will use a lineup that looks like this in a 5-3-2 formation.

Yarbrough; Rosenberry, Abubakar, Maxsø, Wilson, Nicholson; Acosta, Ronan, Bassett; Barrios, Yapi

Keys To Three Points over Colorado