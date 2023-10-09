Photo via Mike Brooks

I have to say, it is nice to get back to doing these full-game recaps on a Monday instead of a Sunday due to the rush of a busy two-game week as we’ve had as of late for FC Dallas.

In the last few weeks, I’ve only had the time to really rewatch shorter highlight packages to help me write these articles, but today, I got to enjoy a full rewatch. Let me tell ya, you need a lot of good coffee to rewatch another painful draw on a Monday morning. But hey, I managed.

Let’s get into this game, shall we?

A terrible start led to chasing the game

“It’s just a reoccurring theme with us; sometimes you either play the first half or the second half, and this is why we’re currently mid-table.” - Nkosi Tafari

Give San Jose some credit here. Their game plan was to come out and attack from the opening whistle and put FC Dallas on the backfoot. They did so with ease, too.