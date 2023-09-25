Photo via Mike Brooks

The road to the MLS Cup Playoffs may really be determined for FC Dallas this week as they head back out on the road for a two-game road trip.

FC Dallas is coming off a busy week that saw them win on the road in Utah against Real Salt Lake last Wednesday before returning home to draw the Columbus Crew over the weekend. Head coach Nico Estevez hopes to build off those two games, especially the win in Utah.

“I think seeing the guys how they're recovering from the last game and see how well we did against Columbus against that really good team and in how we compete,” said Estevez. “We just have to, you know, carry that energy and make the right adjustments and put the team that is going to compete the best against Philly.”

On Wednesday night, FC Dallas will be in Pennsylvania for their rescheduled match with the Philadelphia Union. The match with the Union was originally scheduled for the end of August but was later rescheduled to this week due to the Union’s run in the Leagues Cup that saw them finish third.

FC Dallas is hoping to use a 1-0 win last season at home against the Union as momentum on the road. FC Dallas has only lost twice against the Union, with the most recent trip to Philadelphia in 2019 ending in a 2-1 defeat.

“I think is always hard to play against Philly,” said Estevez. “It's also hard when they put this game in between games. And then we have to travel midweek, but it's how the schedule has been done, and we have to accept it and go there and compete.”

Following the game in Philadelphia on Wednesday night, the club heads to Houston to wrap up the season series with the Dynamo. The winner of that match will not only win the Texas Derby in 2023, but the match will ultimately decide who wins Copa Tejas. Currently, Austin sits atop the standings there, as a draw in this match against Houston would allow the Verde to reclaim the title that they won a year ago.

“It’s going to be huge, you know because they also play a midweek in the (US Open Cup) final,” said Estevez. And this means no team has advantages in resting and I think that is important. And we know from last year that that we can compete there. And It's about competing, having the right mindset, and knowing that we have the quality to do a good game there, and winning there will be huge for us.”

Estevez asked where FC Dallas was in the Copa Tejas standings, and when given the result, he smiled and remarked, “We have to bring the Copa Tejas home then.”