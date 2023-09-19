Photo via Patrick Rouin

Over the course of the 2022 season, FC Dallas hit what is known as their summer slump.

Head coach Nico Estevez’s club was winless in seven games going into a late July meeting with Real Salt Lake, where they pulled off a win that would help catapult their push toward a playoff spot in his first season.

This season, FC Dallas is entering their match at Real Salt Lake with a similar struggle, with only two victories in their last ten league games. Estevez and his club are hoping to use the result from a year ago tomorrow night as they look to get back above the playoff line in the Western Conference.

“It was a game that helped us to break a couple of bad results that we had before the game,” said Estevez. “I think it made the team believe, trust and have confidence that they could do great things. And in that way, I think it's an important game that we had last year, and we have to carry some of the good things that we did here there last year to this game.”

Forward and team captain Paul Arriola recalled how important that victory was for the club last year as they only lost three times in the final 12 games following the result in Utah.

“I think it's a game that was vital for us. It was a game that kind of ended our winless streak last year,” said Arriola. “This game comes at a really good point for us. It's a crucial, crucial game for us to try and get something out of it.”

Estevez and his team know how important every game is from here on out, with the playoff race being as tight as it is right now. FC Dallas dropped points at home last weekend against Seattle.

“Every game now is final, and we have to understand that in our last final, we didn't get the result that we wanted,” said Estevez. “We had to improve in certain things in some areas. RSL is a great opportunity to show how much we can improve in how much we can do better.”

FC Dallas has eight wins and five draws in all-time meetings with Salt Lake in Utah. A win on Wednesday night would be a classic six-pointer going into Saturday’s game at home against the Columbus Crew.

“I think we're in a position where, you know, we have a couple of games extra in hand compared to the other teams that are that are currently surrounding us. So you know, each game is important,” said Arriola. “And we know, in the end, every point matters. You know, sometimes that's a good point. Sometimes it's a point that, you know, can be difficult to swallow, but overall I think it's just every game now is a must-win, and that's kind of how we're going into each game.”