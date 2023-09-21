Photo via FC Dallas

FC Dallas fans have probably been waiting for a game like Wednesday night’s for some time. In recent weeks, the club has put together some decent, if not disappointing, outings to stay either just at the playoff line in the Western Conference or slightly below it.

Wednesday’s result in Utah saw some things finally come together for FC Dallas as they came from behind to defeat Real Salt Lake 3-1. Droughts ended, places in the record books were updated, and most of all, FC Dallas got arguably their best result away from Toyota Stadium in 2023.

Let’s dive into some quick thoughts form the big win before we move on to this weekend’s game against the Columbus Crew.

Jesus returns to goalscoring

We discussed in our game thread that if there were ever a time for Jesus Ferreira to step up and find the back of the net, it would be last night against RSL. And he did just that, twice.