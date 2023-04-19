FC Dallas prepares for unique environment at Citi Field
The Queens stadium field will be narrower than what FC Dallas is used to playing on.
FC Dallas looks to go for a third straight win this weekend when they take on New York City FC for the only time in the regular season. A win this weekend would not only extend a winning streak to three games but would also create a road winning streak as well.
During his weekly media call, FC Dallas head coach Nico Estevez discussed the challenges that his team faces this weekend in the Big Apple, particularly with the smaller field dimensions that they’ll see compared to what they are used to seeing across Major League Soccer.
