FC Dallas vs Portland Timbers: Preview, game notes and how to watch
FC Dallas looks for their second league game win in Portland.
FC Dallas is back out on the road this weekend as they travel to Oregon to face the Portland Timbers.
Both teams are coming off a positive result in the past week, with FC Dallas downing St. Louis CITY SC on Wednesday night in Frisco and the Timbers picking up a scoreless draw with rivals Seattle last weekend.
FC Dallas is hoping to pick up their second regular season win at Providence Park. The last time they won there was back in 2016.
FC Dallas Notes:
Key player for FC Dallas: Jader Obrian - Given the injuries and suspensions to the Timbers’ fullbacks, Obrian (and Alan Velasco) need to find ways to be more involved in this one tonight.
Away from home: FC Dallas is 2-3-3 on the road this season, scoring seven times and allowing nine goals. FC Dallas has not recorded the same result in consecutive games in any of its last 22 regular season away matches dating back to April 2022, totaling (6-8-8).
When Jesus scores: Dallas has a 16-2-2 record in the 19 matches in which
Ferreira has scored since the start of last season.
Don’t just find one, get two: Since 2018, FC Dallas is 56-5-14 when scoring at least two goals.
Homegrown clock: In 2023, FC Dallas Homegrowns have played a total of 3,382 minutes and made 46 appearances.
Disciplinary Report
Suspended: none
Suspended after next yellow: Jader Obrian, Paxton Pomykal
Availability Report
Out: Tarik Scott (ACL/MCL - season-ending injury), Paul Arriola (right thigh), Sebastian Lletget (right thigh), Paxton Pomykal (left thigh), Tsiki Ntsabeleng (knee sprain), Ema Twumasi (ankle)
Questionable: none
On Loan: Dante Sealy, Justin Che, Colin Smith, Isaiah Parker
International duty: Antonio Carrera (US U20s)
Portland Notes:
Key player for Portland: Evander
We highlighted the big DP for Portland in our scouting report of the Timbers, which you can see here:
Disciplinary Report
Suspended: Claudio Bravo (yellow card accumulation)
Suspended after next yellow: none
Availability Report
Out: Felipe Mora (L knee), David Ayala (L knee), Eryk Williamson (R knee), Pablo
Bonilla (R hamstring), Yimmi Chara (L hamstring)
Questionable: none
International duty: Aljaz Ivacic
How to watch
Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023
Kickoff: 9:00 PM
Venue: Providence Park
Available Streaming: MLS Season Pass, FS1
Gameday Social: #FCDvPDX
Weather: 78, sunny