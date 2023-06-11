Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

FC Dallas is back out on the road this weekend as they travel to Oregon to face the Portland Timbers.

Both teams are coming off a positive result in the past week, with FC Dallas downing St. Louis CITY SC on Wednesday night in Frisco and the Timbers picking up a scoreless draw with rivals Seattle last weekend.

FC Dallas is hoping to pick up their second regular season win at Providence Park. The last time they won there was back in 2016.

FC Dallas Notes:

Key player for FC Dallas: Jader Obrian - Given the injuries and suspensions to the Timbers’ fullbacks, Obrian (and Alan Velasco) need to find ways to be more involved in this one tonight.

Away from home: FC Dallas is 2-3-3 on the road this season, scoring seven times and allowing nine goals. FC Dallas has not recorded the same result in consecutive games in any of its last 22 regular season away matches dating back to April 2022, totaling (6-8-8).

When Jesus scores: Dallas has a 16-2-2 record in the 19 matches in which

Ferreira has scored since the start of last season.

Don’t just find one, get two: Since 2018, FC Dallas is 56-5-14 when scoring at least two goals.

Homegrown clock: In 2023, FC Dallas Homegrowns have played a total of 3,382 minutes and made 46 appearances.

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended after next yellow: Jader Obrian, Paxton Pomykal

Availability Report

Out: Tarik Scott (ACL/MCL - season-ending injury), Paul Arriola (right thigh), Sebastian Lletget (right thigh), Paxton Pomykal (left thigh), Tsiki Ntsabeleng (knee sprain), Ema Twumasi (ankle)

Questionable: none

On Loan: Dante Sealy, Justin Che, Colin Smith, Isaiah Parker

International duty: Antonio Carrera (US U20s)

Portland Notes:

Key player for Portland: Evander

We highlighted the big DP for Portland in our scouting report of the Timbers, which you can see here:

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: Claudio Bravo (yellow card accumulation)

Suspended after next yellow: none

Availability Report

Out: Felipe Mora (L knee), David Ayala (L knee), Eryk Williamson (R knee), Pablo

Bonilla (R hamstring), Yimmi Chara (L hamstring)

Questionable: none

International duty: Aljaz Ivacic

How to watch

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Kickoff: 9:00 PM

Venue: Providence Park

Available Streaming: MLS Season Pass, FS1

Gameday Social: #FCDvPDX

Weather: 78, sunny