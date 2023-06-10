Photo via FC Dallas

It is starting to feel like a bit of a broken record these days. FC Dallas is getting ready to play on the road against a team that they’ve struggled historically away against.

It is true FC Dallas has a hill to climb this weekend as they take on the Portland Timbers inside Providence Park on Sunday night. FC Dallas has won just one of the 12 all-time regular-season meetings in Portland, a 3-1 win back in the famed 2016 season when FC Dallas won the Supporters’ Shield.

FC Dallas head coach Nico Estevez is looking to continue building a strong road form that has seen his side pick up three shutouts away from Toyota Stadium this season. Estevez knows that Portland won’t be easy with the environment that they have inside Providence Park, thanks to their fans and the turf on the field.

“I think the environment is great,” said Estevez. “Their fans are behind the team, loud, and they bring a lot of people into the stadium. Also, the surface is turf. Teams are not used to playing on it and have to adapt quickly. If we get to have the experience that we had last year, I think we learned a lot about what we can do against them. We have to go with confidence that the way we play will create a lot of problems for them.”

FC Dallas did pick up a draw in their lone visit to Providence Park last year. The two teams traded stoppage time goals. Portland returned that favor earlier this year with a stoppage-time goal of their own to tie FC Dallas in their last meeting in Frisco, which Estevez and his club have in the back of their minds heading into Sunday.

“They did what we did there last year,” explained Estevez. “We scored late in the game, and they returned that when they came here. I hope we don’t have to get to that point, and we can have a good game and beat them earlier.”

FC Dallas defender Marco Farfan knows a thing or two about playing in Providence Park as he began his professional career as a Homegrown player for the Timbers back in 2017.

“It’s always exciting to go back home; you know that is where I grew up and where my parents decided to live when they came up from Mexico,” said Farfan. “I have my family, my friends and my good relationships up there, so it is always good to go back there and play in front of them.”

Injury Watch

For FC Dallas fans hoping to see some of the main starters that are out injured return this weekend, don’t hold your breath. With the team playing on turf at the end of what has been a long stretch of games, Estevez isn’t rushing to bring anyone back just yet, but he is excited to see some progress.

“I think they are progressing in the right direction,” said Estevez. “After the Portland game, we will have a better understanding on if they can make it for the Austin game (on June 21). If everything goes in the right direction, I think players like Paul (Arriola) and (Sebastian) Lletget could be available for that game. Paxton (Pomykal), Ema (Twumasi) and Tsiki (Ntsabeleng) will come a bit later.”

All of that tracks when you look at the schedule and see a week and a half between the Portland and Austin games. No need to rush any of those five players back this weekend. Following the Austin game, there will be another week and a half that will help as well.

