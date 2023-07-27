Photo via FC Dallas

FC Dallas secured their place in the Knockout Round of the 2023 Leagues Cup on Tuesday night with an emphatic 3-0 win over Liga MX side Necaxa.

Now head coach Nico Estevez and his club have the task of waiting to see who they’ll play in the Round of 32 next week since the final group match between Necaxa and Charlotte FC won’t wrap up until late Saturday evening.

“It could be Cruz Azul. It could also be Mazatlán,” said Estevez during his Tuesday night press conference. “It could be Juárez, or it could be Austin. There are many more teams involved. It is still difficult to predict.”

With Wednesday night’s results, Mazatlán appears to be one of the more likely teams that FC Dallas will face. Mazatlán downed Austin FC 3-1 in the group opener before winning 4-2 on penalty kicks against fellow Liga MX side Juarez. Facing Mazatlán would also mean that FC Dallas would finish second in their group, with Charlotte FC winning it.

Should Charlotte FC not pick up a win over Necaxa in regulation, there is still a chance for FC Dallas to come out on top of their group.

“The competition is going to be more difficult, more complicated, and the rivals are going to be good,” said Estevez. “They are going to be in a good moment because the phases are passing, and we have to continue improving because the competition is going to demand the maximum from us.”

One thing we do expect is another home game on either August 2 or August 3. The opponent could end up being another Liga MX side, given the latest results in the tournament.

One thing we know, it won’t be Inter Miami and Lionel Messi. The opportunity to host Messi and Miami in the Round of 32 passed when they picked up their second group stage win on Tuesday night. FC Dallas needed to win their group (which they can still do) while needing Miami to come in second place in their group.

If FC Dallas ends up atop their group, they’ll either face Cruz Azul or Atlanta United.

