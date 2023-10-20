Photo via FC Dallas

FC Dallas heads to Southern California on Saturday evening, hoping to secure a playoff spot for the second year in a row under head coach Nico Estevez. The team could have locked in a spot in the last two games but saw those matches both end in 1-1 draws at home against the San Jose Earthquakes and the Colorado Rapids.

The math is fairly simple going into Decision Day, though for Estevez’s team, a win secures their spot, while anything else will require a slew of other scenarios to happen in order to secure their placement in the MLS Cup Playoffs.

“I think as we will be done throughout this month, I think we played very well that away, we got a winner at RSL,” said Estevez. “I think we have to go with the same mindset, you know, that that we know their strengths and weaknesses that the LA Galaxy have, and we try to expose our strengths against them and in trying to get first of all the best performance that we can and get out the result that put us in in the playoffs.”

Should FC Dallas fail to pick up all three points, they will need some help from other games that will take place at the same time on Saturday evening. Players and coaches know that it will be tough to avoid scoreboard-watching on a night like Decision Day.