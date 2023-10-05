Discover more from Big D Soccer
FC Dallas players nominated for MLS End of Season awards
The awards will open for voting next week.
As the 2023 regular season is coming to a close this month, the annual awards are about to be handed out. Major League Soccer today unveiled the list of individuals eligible for selection in the 2023 Year-End Awards voting. Each individual was nominated by their own club in recognition of their outstanding performance throughout the 2023 MLS regular season.
Votingwill open on Tuesday, Oct. 10 and conclude on Monday, Oct. 23, following the close of the MLS regular season.
FC Dallas has at least one nominee in each category outside of the Comeback Player of the Year and the two referee awards.
2023 Year-End Award Categories & Nominees
You can click here for a complete list of nominees in the following categories:
Landon Donovan MLS Most Valuable Player - Jesús Ferreira
Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year - Nico Estévez
MLS Best XI presented by Continental Tire
Allstate MLS Goalkeeper of the Year - Maarten Paes
MLS Defender of the Year - Nkosi Tafari
MLS Comeback Player of the Year
MLS Newcomer of the Year - Bernard Kamungo
MLS Young Player of the Year - Alan Velasco
Audi Goals Drive Progress Impact Award presented by MLS WORKS - Paul Arriola
MLS Referee of the Year
MLS Assistant Referee of the Year
The winner in each category will be determined following a vote by journalists, club technical staff, and MLS players, with each group accounting for 33.3% of the total vote. Club technical staff and players may not vote for their own team’s nominees.