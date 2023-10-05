Photo via FC Dallas

As the 2023 regular season is coming to a close this month, the annual awards are about to be handed out. Major League Soccer today unveiled the list of individuals eligible for selection in the 2023 Year-End Awards voting. Each individual was nominated by their own club in recognition of their outstanding performance throughout the 2023 MLS regular season.

Voting

will open on Tuesday, Oct. 10 and conclude on Monday, Oct. 23, following the close of the MLS regular season.

FC Dallas has at least one nominee in each category outside of the Comeback Player of the Year and the two referee awards.

2023 Year-End Award Categories & Nominees

You can click here for a complete list of nominees in the following categories: