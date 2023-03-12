Photo via Vancouver Whitecaps

FC Dallas earned their first away points of the 2023 season with a 1-1 draw against the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Sebastian Ibeagha scored his first goal with FC Dallas early in the first half before the Caps were able to tie things up later in the half thanks to an own goal by Paul Arriola.

The game had plenty of chances as Dallas scored three minutes into the match with Ibeagha heading home a cross from Nkosi Tafari. The center back duo combined for the goal as Tafari curled in a perfect cross from 25 yards out to Ibeagha’s run in the middle of the penalty box.

Vancouver pressed for an equalizer and finally found it in the 34th minute off a long throw in that was headed on by Ranko Veselinovic toward Ryan Gauld but Arriola’s attempt to clear the ball was deflected into the back of the net.

FC Dallas had a chance to go ahead in the second half in the 78th minute as Paxton Pomykal crossed the ball across the Vancouver defense to Marco Farfan who opted to volley his shot on goal that just missed the top post.

Vancouver nearly grabbed the lead late in the match as Veselinovic crossed the ball across goal in the 95th minute to the back post where Sergio Cordova was nearly able to get a foot on it. Thankfully for the Dallas defense the ball bounced just wide of the net.