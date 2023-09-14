Photo via FC Dallas

FC Dallas is about to begin one final push toward the MLS Cup Playoffs, starting this weekend against the Seattle Sounders. The game will kick off a five-game in a 16-day stretch, or even further, a seven-game in 21 days.

Either way, you spin it, that stretch is brutal. But when you discuss it with FC Dallas head coach Nico Estevez or some of his players, they all believe they control their own destiny heading into this stretch of the season.