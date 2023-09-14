FC Dallas on their playoff push: "We control our own destiny"
With games in hand against conference foes, FC Dallas is in control of where they will end up this season.
FC Dallas is about to begin one final push toward the MLS Cup Playoffs, starting this weekend against the Seattle Sounders. The game will kick off a five-game in a 16-day stretch, or even further, a seven-game in 21 days.
Either way, you spin it, that stretch is brutal. But when you discuss it with FC Dallas head coach Nico Estevez or some of his players, they all believe they control their own destiny heading into this stretch of the season.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to
Big D Soccerto keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.