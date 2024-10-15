Photo via FC Dallas

As we get closer to the start of the offseason for FC Dallas in the coming weeks, we’re beginning to ramp up some of our annual pieces on Big D Soccer.

Today, we kick off our offseason coverage a bit early with what has become a fun game that we like to play each offseason.

Inspired by our friends at the Wasatch Soccer Sentinal, we’ve created a survey allowing readers to determine every player's future signed to a first-team contract.

There are many interesting options to play around with, but this is all for fun with the hopes of some good discussions about what you would do and why. Click the button below to get started.

How to ‘play’

Load the Google form in your browser (a desktop does make it easier but it will work on a mobile device, too).

For each player you will be given a selection of options:

In some cases, you’ll have several options depending on the type of contract the player has currently:

Once you’ve made your way through the entire FC Dallas roster, you will then hit submit. We’ll do a follow up post within a week’s time to discuss the results.

