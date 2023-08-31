© Scott Rovak-USA TODAY Sports

FC Dallas manager Nico Estevez was visibly frustrated on the sidelines Wednesday night after his goalkeeper Maarten Paes was issued a straight red card in the 12th minute of their 2-1 loss to St. Louis CITY SC.

Paes came far off his line to help clear a ball out of play that defender Nkosi Tafari was trying to play as a St. Louis attacker lunged for the ball. Paes went to the ground to kick the ball away. In doing so, the center official claimed that Paes touched the ball with his arm, resulting in a handball.

Estevez told the media after the game in his post-game press conference that he was not pleased with the call.