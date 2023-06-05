Photo via FC Dallas

FC Dallas is now on a losing streak. Yeah, after a month of league play that saw them go on a nice unbeaten run, the script has been flipped, and we’re on a two-game losing streak following the loss to Nashville SC on Saturday.

I think the constant theme of the night and maybe the last week for FC Dallas was how unlucky they were. Bad goals were given up at the worst possible times in the losses to Sporting Kansas City and Nashville.

Let’s look at what we picked up from the loss on Saturday night.

Soccer can be cruel at times

Let’s begin with the own goal by Nolan Norris in the 9th minute of this one. FC Dallas was doing a decent job early on in this match to force Nashville to defend a bit more, but the first time the visitors got forward, they found an outlet on the wings with former FC Dallas academy player Shaq Moore. He sent in a cross that curled just enough to force Norris to try and head it clear, but unfortunately, that ball ended up in the back of the net instead.

It is those moments where you truly see the luck for one side over the other.